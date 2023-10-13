Tinubu Gives Wike Go-Ahead To Establish Women Affairs Secretariat In FCTA

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has announced President Bola Tinubu’s approval of his request for the establishment of a dedicated Women Affairs Secretariat aimed at addressing the unique concerns of women within the FCT administration.

This initiative, put forth by Wike, seeks to empower women and enhance their inclusion in the FCT, in line with the Tinubu administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Wike confirmed the President’s endorsement of his proposal and explained that the establishment of the secretariat would be a major step towards promoting inclusive governance that takes into account the needs and aspirations of all segments of the population.

Wike noted that while the FCTA currently has various secretariats addressing numerous development issues, there has been a glaring absence of a dedicated institution that specifically addresses women’s concerns and interests.

THE WHISTLER reported that the minister had last week visited the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, seeking to collaborate with her Renew Hope Initiative to advance women’s empowerment initiatives in the federal capital.

Wike said at the press briefing, “In the world that we are in today, how can you talk about good governance and development without including women?

“I say look, you must create a secretariat that would take care of women like what we have in other states as commissioner of women affairs. So, there must be that in FCT to give them that inclusivity.

“As I am talking to you, Mr President has approved that we have a Mandate Secretary for women.”

The minister added that the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs may be inaugurated Monday.