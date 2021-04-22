Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha, Sexually Molested Minor For Seven Years- Police

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a popular Nollywood Actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, said on Thursday that Baba Ijesha, who acts in Yoruba films started sexually molesting the 14-year-old girl seven years ago.

The PPRO said in a statement that the actor, who was caught on close circuit television, had confessed to the crime.

The statement titled, ‘Lagos Police Arrest, Investigate Popular Nollywood Actor For Defilement’ explained that the suspect was assisting the police to investigate the allegation.

The statement read, “The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, the statement said, had ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.