Norway’s King Harald V Dies At 89

Norway’s King Harald V has died at the age of 89, the country’s Royal Palace has announced.

The monarch died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 6:35 a.m., with his family by his side, according to the palace.

Harald, who had been Norway’s king since 1991, was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch and had ruled the Scandinavian country for more than 35 years.

His death followed a period of declining health. He had been hospitalised since August 17 while receiving treatment for haemolytic anaemia, a blood disorder, before his condition deteriorated and the palace described it as “extremely serious” on Thursday.

Harald became king following the death of his father, King Olav V, in 1991. During his reign, he helped modernise Norway’s monarchy and became widely known for his inclusive and informal approach to the role.

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He was the first Norwegian-born heir to the throne in almost 570 years and spent part of his childhood in exile in the United States after Nazi Germany invaded Norway during World War II.

Harald married Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner, in 1968 after a long courtship that initially faced opposition because of her non-royal background. The couple later became one of Norway’s most prominent royal couples.

The king was also known for his strong interest in sailing and sport and represented Norway in sailing at three Olympic Games before becoming monarch.

His reign included several major moments in modern Norwegian history, including the 2011 terrorist attacks, when he delivered an emotional message calling for greater openness and tolerance.

Crown Prince Haakon, Harald’s 53-year-old son, automatically succeeds him on the throne and becomes King Haakon VIII.

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Harald’s death marks the end of more than three decades on the Norwegian throne and begins a new chapter for the country’s monarchy.