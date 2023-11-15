Notorious Traffic Robber Posing As Beggar To Steal From Lagosians Arrested By Police

A notorious traffic robber who pretends to be a beggar to rob motorists in the Ikate area of Lekki in Lagos State has been arrested.

The suspect who was identified as Ali was arrested on Tuesday through the combined efforts of residents and the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect terrorized motorists and robbed them of their cash and valuables using threats of violence.

“A notorious traffic robber, one Ali ‘m’, has been arrested in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos State.

“The suspect was arrested while carrying out his nefarious activities on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, through the combined efforts of residents and the police.

“Preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect who posed as a beggar on Lekki-Epe Expressway, terrorized unsuspecting motorists and robbed them of their cash and valuables under the threat of violence

“The suspect will be arraigned contingent on the outcome of investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic robbery is becoming worrisome in some parts of Lagos, especially late in the night and early morning.

Also on Tuesday, one Oladimeji Hassan was arrested in the Berger area of the state by officers of the Ojodu Police Division after he was searched and found with a locally made gun and twenty five live cartridges.

According to the police, an investigation is ongoing on the case of the 27-year-old.