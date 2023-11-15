Senate Calls Emergency Meeting As Reps Adjourn Sitting Over NLC Strike

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to summon an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing nationwide strike.

The indefinite industrial action called by the unions has disrupted economic activities in parts of Nigeria since it commenced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While calling on the labour unions to immediately halt the strike in the interest of the nation, the Senate resolved that its President, Godswill Akpabio, should convene an emergency meeting between the unions and government representatives to resolve their differences.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomole expressed concern over the recent assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by the police and alleged political thugs in Imo State.

Oshiomole asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to identify the perpetrators of the assault, stating that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

The unions had embarked on the strike after Ajaero’s assault. They called the strike to express their grievances which include “non-comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by security agents and hoodlums in Imo”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives adjourned its plenary session to enable its leadership to take urgent steps to resolve the NLC strike.

The adjournment followed a motion of urgent public importance by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, calling on the National Assembly leadership to engage the unions for common ground in the national interest.

The lawmakers lamented the hardship caused by the strike and stressed the need for a decisive resolution.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, assured Nigerians that the leadership would immediately meet their Senate counterparts to address the issue.

All other agenda items were suspended as the House adjourned until Thursday.