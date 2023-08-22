NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Pipeline Vandals In Imo

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, Imo State Command, has arrested two suspected pipeline vandals in the State.

The State’s Commandant, Mr Matthew Ovye said this during a media briefing in Owerri, on Tuesday, shortly after the command’s senior management meeting.

Ovye said that the two suspects, one Lucky Chioma, aged 24 and Paul Akunne, aged 35 were arrested after receiving intelligence report at Ohaji-Egbema local government area of the state.

He said the arrest was in line with the command’s primary assignment which is to protect the nation’s assets.

“The Nigerian government is worming hard for the people but a few unrepentant elements want to sabotage the efforts of government.

“This is why, in line with our mandate, we have gone all out to prevent them and soon, their sponsors will also be apprehended.

“We must bring oil saboteurs to their knees and create an enabling environment to allow genuine actors work to improve Nigeria’s internally generated revenue especially now that petroleum subsidy has been removed “, he said.

He admonished the senior officers to abstain from politics while maintaining the rules of their profession.

