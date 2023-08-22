Imo Election: Be Transparent, Civil Liberty Group Tells INEC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be more transparent in it’s handling of the electoral process in Imo State.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the organization said that forensic findings from the past Presidential, Federal and State House of Assembly polls showed that electoral processes were flawed.

The Group urged the INEC Chairman to, as a matter of urgency, transfer the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Sylvia Agu and all the electoral officers out of the state.

The letter reads in part, “This timely letter of ours is to enable the Commission enough time to expeditiously and critically respond to the subject matter and its accompanying demands.

“Reliable intelligence at our disposal had indicated that several officers deployed by the Commission played different indictable roles to undermine the credibility of the polls to the extent that the State Assembly Poll in the State was the worst.

“The Commission’s ‘fact-finding’ visit to Imo State in the coming days must be used as a good opportunity to address all pending issues in Imo ahead the polls.

Advertisement

“The headquarters of the Commission must therefore ensure that the collation of results are done at the designated collation points as stipulated by the 2022 Electoral Act devoid of interference from the State Government.”