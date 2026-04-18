NSCDC Busts Baby Factory In Lagos, Rescues 18 Pregnant Women, 10 Children

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, have uncovered a baby factory in Okuju, Ilado, Badagry area of the state.

It was gathered that the operation lasted from late Wednesday to early hours of Thursday.

The operatives reportedly rescued 18 pregnant women and 10 children, and arrested the operators of the facility, Joy Okeke and Raphael Agwu, according to Punch.

The pregnant women, upon delivery, had their children sold and were paid between N500,000 and N1.8m, while some came to the centre with children and infants for sale to willing buyers.

Advertisement

The women, aged between 18 and 30, were paraded at the NSCDC office, Badagry Division, Ibereko, on Friday.

During the parade, the Commandant of the Lagos State NSCDC, Adedotun Keshinro, said operatives swooped on a building following actionable intelligence gathered for three weeks.

“They are operating a baby factory where victims are made pregnant. When the babies are delivered, they are sold. The suspects entice pregnant victims to come and negotiate with them that when they deliver the babies, the babies will be taken from them, and they will be paid off.

“When they deliver the babies, the babies are taken from them to be sold to customers, and the victims are paid off,” Keshinro said.

Advertisement

According to him, 18 victims who were rescued are pregnant, though one was said to have suffered miscarriage. He added that there are other grown babies on negotiation for interested buyers.

He said the operators of the facility have committed a “grievous crime against humanity,”

The NSCDC commandant further stated that the operators would be handed over to the police for prosecution, while the victims would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Keshinro also noted that the facility will be handed over to the state government for possible demolition.