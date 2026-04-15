NSCDC Arrests Two Accused Of Raping Minors In Ondo

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The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly raping two minors, 13 and 15-year-old girls, in Akure, the state capital.

SC Daniel Aidamenbor, Head, Media & Public Relations of the command, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

Aidamenbor, who explained that the two suspects, aged 22 and 38, committed the offences on March 13 and April 13, said they were arrested at different places in the state.

“In two separate cases, one Emeka Chidi Innocent, a farmer aged 22, raped a 13-year-old girl on March 3. Chidi (suspect) has since been on the run until he was tracked and arrested at Idanre, in Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Also, Ayodele John, a tiler aged 38, defiled a 15-year-old minor in her parents’ house in Akure on April 13 and was arrested on April 14.

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“Both suspects have made confessional statements and will be charged to court to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

Aidamenbor, therefore, called on parents and members of the public on the need for proper profiling and checks on their artisans.

“Parental duties should not be outsourced. In these cases, both suspects are known to the victims and their parents” he said.