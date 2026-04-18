NSCDC Rescues 15-Year-Old Molested For Two Weeks, Bound For Libya

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The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has rescued a 15-year-old girl in Kwali Area Council.

This followed a report of the sudden disappearance of the teenage girl (name withheld), who was residing with her mother, at the Kwali Central Divisional office of the Corps.

Following the report, the command’s anti-human trafficking unit tracked and arrested the suspect who had kept the girl for two weeks.

The command’s spokesperson, Monica Ojobi, on Friday, said investigations revealed that the victim who hails from Ebonyi State, was abducted, sexually abused, and targeted for trafficking abroad.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, Anyanwu Daniel, aged 46, from Imo State, held the victim captive and sexually molested her.

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According to Ojobi, further interrogation uncovered the suspect’s plan to traffic the minor to Libya for child labour before he was intercepted and arrested by the FCT Command operatives.

The FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the corps remains committed to protecting vulnerable children from any form of exploitation or abuse.

“We will ensure that justice is served and that every network enabling such crimes is dismantled, my covert officers are on surveillance gathering credible intelligence that is enabling us to move in the right directions and we are not backing down,” he said.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements of young boys and girls and other criminal activities to security agencies.

The suspect and the victim have been handed over to the National Agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.