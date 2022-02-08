NSCDC Parades Suspected Illegal Oil Refiners In Port Harcourt, But Suspects Claim ‘We Were Arrested In Our Houses’

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Rivers State Command on Monday paraded 19 suspected dealers of illegal oil bunkering activities arrested in different parts of the state.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Abu Tambuwal, who paraded the suspects in Port Harcourt, said the command in the course of joint operations uncovered over 50 sites where petroleum products were illegally refined and 400 drums of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined.

Tambuwal, while commending Governor Nyesom Wike, said the command under his watch has resolved to take “the war against illegal oil refinery to all parts of the state”.

He noted that all those arrested in the çoyrse of the operation would be charged to court,.

He urged other stakeholders to synergise with the command in order to win the fight.

Some of the suspects, who spoke to newsmen however denied involvement in the illegal oil bunkering activities.

They said they were arrested in their houses and brought to the command.

The NSCDC Command in the state also displayed trucks, speed boats and other vehicles recovered by their men from different illegal oil bunkering sites.