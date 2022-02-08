Kano APC Crisis Deepens As Shekarau Faction Rejects Power Sharing Formula

The crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be far from over, as the faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau rejected the power-sharing formula devised by the national leadership of the party.

The national caretaker chairman of the party and Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, had earlier inaugurated a harmonisation committee headed by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to broker peace between the two warring factions of the APC in the state.

The committee had held that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was the undisputed leader of the APC in the state, while calling on stakeholders from both sides to reach a compromise in the spirit of justice and fair play.

It proposed, among others, a ‘bottom to top’ caucus headed by Ganduje and assisted by Shekarau to come up with a proposed structure for the party in the state

However, the Shekarau faction rejected the resolution on the grounds that it failed to reflect on the proposals and submissions made by both groups during reconciliation meetings.

Its reservations were contained in a letter jointly signed by Shekarau, who is the senator representing Kano Central, Barau Jibrin, senator for Kano North, and four members of the House of Representatives, including; Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Jobe, Sha’aban Sharada, and Haruna Dederi and the chairperson, Buhari support group, Shehu Dalhatu

The letter read in part; “We, the undersigned, hereby write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 7th February 2022 in respect of the above subject matter, which was submitted to the Leader of our Forum, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Sardaunan Kano).

“Once again, we appreciate your tireless concern and efforts to “restore sanity and bring back unity of purpose and re-enact the trust among the APC, Kano State family”.

“You may wish to recall that since the commencement of the reconciliation moves, several meetings were held at your instance and submissions made by both sides relating to the proposed composition of harmonized leadership of our party in Kano State at all levels.

“We had anticipated that the communication from you would be reflective of the proposals and/or submissions made to you.

“Regrettably, however, your said letter to us never contained the proposals and/or submissions put forward by both sides, nor even made specific reference to them.

“Furthermore, to our utter dismay and disenchantment, the letter had even gone viral in the social media emanating from Kano State Government circles even before reaching us, mischievously paraded as conclusive evidence that the party would be surrendered to the “H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje faction.”

“In the circumstances, therefore, we are constrained to notify you, Sir, that the entirety of the content of your letter is totally unacceptable to us.

“Once more, we wish to reiterate our firm commitment to the promotion and preservation of the integrity of our great party and its leadership.

“We wish you Allah’s guidance and protection as you continue to pilot the affairs of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the group said.