NSCDC Seals Steel Firms Over Rail Sabotage

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has shut down facilities belonging to Inner Galaxy Steel across the country over alleged involvement in the vandalism and recycling of railway infrastructure.

The action followed a court order secured after the arrest of suspects and the recovery of vandalised railway materials reportedly traced to the company’s premises in Birnin Yero, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Speaking during a briefing at the site, the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said those arrested are under investigation for offences including conspiracy, destruction of railway infrastructure, theft, concealment of stolen property, and alleged financing of terrorism.

He explained that the court order authorised the sealing of the facility and the transfer of recovered railway materials—such as sleepers and tracks—to the Nigerian Railway Corporation as exhibits for prosecution.

According to him, the order also extends to facilities linked to the company in Abia and Zamfara states, as well as any other branches connected to the investigation nationwide.

Advertisement

Afolabi further alleged that some arrested workers confessed that vandalised railway components were routinely transported to the company’s plants, where they were melted and repurposed into products like nails and roofing sheets.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, called on Nigerians to support efforts to curb vandalism by providing credible information to security agencies.

He also directed the Special Intelligence Squad, led by Appollos Dandaura, to ensure a thorough and professional investigation, warning that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in line with the law.

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure and tackling economic sabotage, noting that attacks on railway facilities pose serious risks to public safety and national development.

The agency also commended the judiciary for granting the court order and acknowledged the role of the media in exposing crimes against national assets.