Tinubu’s Victory Signals Continuity, Trust In His Leadership – APC Chieftain

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Kayode Ijalana, has described President Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election as a clear affirmation of the trust reposed in his leadership, experience and vision for Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election after securing nearly 11 million votes in the party’s nationwide primary election, defeating fellow aspirant Stanley Osifo.

In Ondo State, the president scored 181,966 votes, while Osifo scored zero.

In a statement made available on Monday, Ijalana congratulated the president, noting that the outcome of the primary reflected the overwhelming confidence of party delegates in his capacity to consolidate ongoing reforms and steer the country towards greater prosperity.

“This victory is not just for Mr. President, but for all progressives who believe in continuity, stability, and national development. It validates his decades of investment in democracy, bridge-building, and transformative governance,” he said.

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Ijalana also commended the APC National Working Committee and delegates for conducting a transparent, peaceful, and credible primary election, adding that the exercise further deepened internal democracy within the party.

“We are fully mobilised in Owo and Ose to deliver massive support for Mr. President. His Renewed Hope Agenda resonates with our people, and we are confident that under his leadership, Nigeria will achieve new milestones in security, infrastructure, and economic growth.

“On behalf of the good people of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency and the entire APC family in our constituency, I heartily congratulate our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well-deserved emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC,” Ijalana said.