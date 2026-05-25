NSCDC Shut Down Chinese Company For Alleged Terrorism Financing

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The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has sealed all branches of Inner Galaxy Steel Company and Jiuxing Integrity Industrial Ltd over terrorism financing in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement on Monday.

The security agency said the corps secured a court order to seal the companies for allegations ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony, to damage and theft of railway infrastructure, and to concealment of stolen property.

It disclosed that during a raid by the commandant general’s special intelligence squad on one of the factories, several illegally obtained and vandalised government assets and infrastructure were recovered.

“Armed with valid search warrants and court orders, the operatives stormed the Birnin Yero facility in Igabi LGA, Kaduna state. Confession from arrested staff revealed a coordinated logistics network where vandalised national infrastructure was routinely moved to the company’s headquarters in Aba and other branches for melting.

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“The stolen steel was subsequently recycled into commercial products such as nails and roofing sheets,” the NSCDC statement said.

The agency also mentioned that the management of the companies owned by Chinese nationals had been formally summoned by the NSCDC but had yet to comply.

NSCDC further said that its commandant general, Ahmed Audi, directed that every suspect found culpable or an accomplice to the allegations must face the full wrath of the law.