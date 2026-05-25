Police Confirm 29-Year-Old Woman Murdered, Dumped In Abuja Canal

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The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that Blessing Moshood, a 29-year-old Sociology graduate of the Kogi State University was allegedly murdered last Thursday night and her body dumped in a canal in Jikwoyi part of Abuja.

The Command spokesperson, SP Josephine, confirmed the incident to newsmen following a detailed account of the deceased movement prior to the incident by her sister, Abigail Moshood.

Moshood told newsmen on Sunday that Blessing left their home around 8pm that day after speaking with someone on the phone.

According to her, the deceased later called about an hour afterwards, saying she would return home briefly to pick up her phone charger, which she had forgotten.

She added that the family became worried when they did not hear from Blessing and she failed to return home the following day.

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Abigail said the scenario changed when stories of a woman discovered inside a canal came up, of which the description of the person’s hair style by some people matched that of their sister, Blessing.

“We later heard people talking about the body of a woman discovered inside a canal, and someone described the type of hairstyle the deceased had on, which matched my sister’s,” she said.

“My mother started crying, and we also learnt that policemen from the Jikwoyi Police Station had evacuated the corpse, which was found half-naked with only a top on, to a mortuary in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.”

The sister said she later visited the Jikwoyi Police Station to inquire about the incident and was shown photographs of the deceased, which confirmed it was her sister.

According to her, while at the Jikwoyi Police Station, a police officer who pleaded anonymity said the case was under investigation.

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Josephine further stated that investigation into the case is ongoing.