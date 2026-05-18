APC Releases List Of Disqualified Senate Aspirants
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has published the names of 47 individuals who failed to secure clearance to contest its senatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, following its screening exercise across the country.
The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who said “the screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.”
However, the APC did not disclose specific reasons for disqualifying any of the affected aspirants.
Among the prominent figures on the list is former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, who was not cleared alongside Benson Agadaga, also from the same senatorial district.
Rivers West recorded the highest number of disqualifications, with four aspirants affected, including Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Banigo Ipalibo.
Zamfara State also saw a significant number of affected aspirants, with seven candidates disqualified across its central, north and west districts.
Other states with affected aspirants include Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, the FCT, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Yobe.
The party’s decision effectively narrows the field ahead of its senatorial primaries, though uncertainty remains as no official explanation was given for the exclusions.
FULL LIST OF AFFECTED ASPIRANTS:
ADAMAWA
Hamish Idris — North
Abdurman Kwacham — North
ANAMBRA
Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — North
BAYELSA
Donald Daunemigita — West
Ben Murray-Bruce — East
Benson S. Agadaga — East
CROSS RIVER
Daniel Effiong Asuquo — South
Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Central
DELTA
Marian Nnamaka Ogoha-Ali — North
FCT
Usman J. Wowo
Abubakar Umar Abdullahi
JIGAWA
Adam Mouktar Mohammed — South/West
KEBBI
Garba Musa Mai Doki — South
KWARA
Kollo B. Jiya — North
Olutola John Onijala — South
Awolola Muritala — South
Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — South
NASARAWA
Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — North
Usman Muhammed Elegu — South
Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — South
Ari Ali Muhammed — South
NIGER
Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — South
Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South
Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger South
OYO
Ademola Wasiu Alli — Central
Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — North
Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — South
Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Central
Hameed Afeez Repete — Central
Akinremi Alade Bolaji — South
PLATEAU
Gyang Yaya Zi San — North
Napoleon Binkap Bah — South
Usman Ephraim Gar — Central
RIVERS
Oyukaye Flag Amachree — West
Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — West
Jack-Rich Tein T.S — West
Banigo Ipalibo — West
Barry Balera Mwara — South/East
TARABA
Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Central
YOBE
Hassan H. Kafayos — North
ZAMFARA
Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Central
Aliyu Abubakar — Central
Muhammad Bashir Maru — Central
Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Central
Abubakar H. Moriiki — North
Bilyaminu Yusuf — North
Isyaka Ajiya Anka — West