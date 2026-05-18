APC Releases List Of Disqualified Senate Aspirants

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has published the names of 47 individuals who failed to secure clearance to contest its senatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, following its screening exercise across the country.

The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who said “the screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.”

However, the APC did not disclose specific reasons for disqualifying any of the affected aspirants.

Among the prominent figures on the list is former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, who was not cleared alongside Benson Agadaga, also from the same senatorial district.

Rivers West recorded the highest number of disqualifications, with four aspirants affected, including Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Banigo Ipalibo.

Zamfara State also saw a significant number of affected aspirants, with seven candidates disqualified across its central, north and west districts.

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Other states with affected aspirants include Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, the FCT, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Yobe.

The party’s decision effectively narrows the field ahead of its senatorial primaries, though uncertainty remains as no official explanation was given for the exclusions.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED ASPIRANTS:

ADAMAWA

Hamish Idris — North

Abdurman Kwacham — North

ANAMBRA

Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — North

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BAYELSA

Donald Daunemigita — West

Ben Murray-Bruce — East

Benson S. Agadaga — East

CROSS RIVER

Daniel Effiong Asuquo — South

Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Central

DELTA

Marian Nnamaka Ogoha-Ali — North

FCT

Usman J. Wowo

Abubakar Umar Abdullahi

JIGAWA

Adam Mouktar Mohammed — South/West

KEBBI

Garba Musa Mai Doki — South

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KWARA

Kollo B. Jiya — North

Olutola John Onijala — South

Awolola Muritala — South

Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — South

NASARAWA

Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — North

Usman Muhammed Elegu — South

Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — South

Ari Ali Muhammed — South

NIGER

Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — South

Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South

Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger South

OYO

Ademola Wasiu Alli — Central

Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — North

Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — South

Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Central

Hameed Afeez Repete — Central

Akinremi Alade Bolaji — South

PLATEAU

Gyang Yaya Zi San — North

Napoleon Binkap Bah — South

Usman Ephraim Gar — Central

RIVERS

Oyukaye Flag Amachree — West

Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — West

Jack-Rich Tein T.S — West

Banigo Ipalibo — West

Barry Balera Mwara — South/East

TARABA

Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Central

YOBE

Hassan H. Kafayos — North

ZAMFARA

Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Central

Aliyu Abubakar — Central

Muhammad Bashir Maru — Central

Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Central

Abubakar H. Moriiki — North

Bilyaminu Yusuf — North

Isyaka Ajiya Anka — West