Nsukka Traders Want Fire Station At Ogige Market

The Enugu State government has been called upon to build a fire service station at Ogige market in Nsukka to curtail any fire outbreak in the market. Ogige is the largest market at Enugu North senatorial zone.

The call was made by Dr Mrs Ngozika Ozioko, chairman, Ogige Market Traders’ Association, in an interview with our correspondent Wednesday.

Dr Ozioko, while commending Gov Ugwuanyi for rebuilding the fire sector in the state, asked him to fulfill his promise of building a fire service station at the market.

She said, “We have put up the request to our governor to build a fire service station in our market. He already sent the state commissioner for works to us. I showed him a space, which they measured. We expect Gov Ugwuanyi to build a fire service for us. He does not promise and fail.

“We look up to him to know if we can have the same fire service station as obtainable in Ogbete Main market. Ogige Market is the second largest market in Enugu State after Ogbete.”



She said as a measure to curtail fire outbreaks in the market, there is a regulation on electricity usage among the traders.

In her words, “As a rule, we switch on our power supply at 7am when the traders might have come. Then we switch it off at 6:30pm, which marks the closing for the day. We regulate it to avoid fire outbreak in the market.

“Again we bought extra-fire extinguishers and kept them at strategic places in case of any fire outbreaks. The traders are also being sensitised on fire preventive measures.”