Obi, Kwankwaso Supporters Move For Joint Ticket, Unveil ‘OK Movement’

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Supporters of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have moved ahead with plans for a joint presidential ticket by launching a pressure group, ‘Obi-Kwankwaso Movement’.

The movement is to mobilise ADC members nationwide for votes ahead of the party primaries.

This comes days after former vice president Atiku Abubakar announced he would be contesting the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the ADC.

Initial political permutation had it that Atiku would elect to take Obi as his running mate, a return of the 2019 ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group announced its emergence in Abuja on Monday, revealing it has established structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and has appointed state and zonal coordinators to drive its mobilisation.

This was disclosed on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the movement, Justin Ijeh, who described the initiative as a coalition of political forces comprising the Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and the African Democratic Congress.

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Ijeh explained that the new platform is a blend of members drawn from the Kwankwasiya, Obidients, New Nigeria Peoples Party and the African Democratic Congress.

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Today, as our people endure the weight of unprecedented economic hardship, the soaring cost of living, and the persistent shadow of insecurity, the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement formally unveils its national and state structures.

“This is more than a political milestone; it is the birth of a coordinated, nationwide engine for systemic reform and national rebirth. We recognise the exhaustion felt in every Nigerian household. Yet, in this moment of darkness, the OK Movement stands as a beacon of resolute hope.

“The Movement is a home for all well-meaning Nigerians. We reject the politics of tribalism, regionalism, and religious sentiment that have long been used to keep our people divided while the nation falters.”

Ijeh further disclosed that the movement has set up a strong structure and support base across the country, while also unveiling a list of state and zonal coordinators.

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“In the coming weeks, the official inauguration of our state chapters will commence across the federation. This is an open invitation to every Nigerian who believes that our current reality need not be our final destiny.

“Through solidarity, purposeful leadership, and the courage to demand better, we will prevail. The structures are set, the vision clear, the movement is here and together, we will make Nigeria OK,” he noted.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, confirmed that the group is working in alignment with existing Obi support structures toward a joint presidential ticket under the ADC.

“Yes, Ijeh and others are some of our people. There is no division. Both the OK Movement and The Village Boys Movement are working for the same purpose,” he said.