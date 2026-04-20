Iran Executes Two Men Accused Of Spying For Israel

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Iran has executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and planning attacks inside the country, according to the judiciary’s official news outlet, Mizan.

The executions of Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi were carried out at dawn after their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Iranian authorities said the men were part of a spy network linked to Mossad and had received specialised training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The training reportedly covered secure communications, identifying sensitive targets, manufacturing explosive projectiles, and carrying out sabotage operations.

According to Mizan and state media reports carried by Tasnim, the pair were accused of carrying out arson attacks on military and public sites and sending video footage of their activities to handlers in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

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Officials said they were also preparing a new mission targeting public service and military centres in Tehran when they were arrested.

The men were convicted on charges including “enmity against God” and cooperation with hostile groups, a term used in Iran for serious offences against the state.

No further details about the trial process or any appeals were immediately disclosed.

The executions come amid heightened tensions in the region, including recent confrontations between Iran and the United States following the seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as ongoing fallout from earlier Israel-Iran hostilities.

Iranian authorities described the case as part of broader efforts to dismantle espionage networks operating within the country. State media reported that the network had been under surveillance before it was assigned its latest alleged sabotage mission.

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The case is the latest in a series of executions in Iran linked to alleged espionage for Israel, reflecting a long-running shadow conflict between the two countries that has intensified in recent years.

Tehran has repeatedly accused Mossad of orchestrating sabotage and targeted attacks on its security infrastructure, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in such operations.