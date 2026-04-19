Reintegration Of ‘Repentant’ Terrorists Dangerous, Says ADC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Federal Government over reported plans to reintegrate nearly 800 former insurgents into communities.

The party described the move as a sign of “dangerous softness on terror” and a lack of strategic clarity in addressing insecurity.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party expressed concern over what it called a growing pattern of official rhetoric and policy direction that downplays the severity of terrorism.

The ADC said references by some government officials to insurgents as “brothers” or “prodigal sons,” alongside the proposed reintegration initiative, suggest a “troubling misunderstanding of terrorism as an existential threat.”

“Terrorism is not a family dispute or a moral metaphor,” the statement read. “It is a sustained and organised campaign of violence against the Nigerian state and its people, which has claimed lives, destroyed communities, displaced millions, and weakened national stability.”

Advertisement

The party argued that prioritising rehabilitation without first ensuring justice and accountability for victims risks emboldening violent actors and undermining public confidence in the government’s counterterrorism efforts.

“To respond to such a threat with language that softens its meaning, and policies that appear to prioritise rehabilitation ahead of accountability, is not compassion; it is weakness,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC further described the government’s approach as inconsistent, noting that while authorities claim to be prosecuting a war against terrorism, they also appear willing to reintroduce former fighters into society without transparent processes.

“There are no clearly defined standards for determining genuine repentance, no visible framework for justice, and no credible safeguards for the communities expected to receive these individuals,” the party said. “This is not balance; it is a dangerous failure of judgment.”

The statement warned that reintegration without due process and justice for victims could send the wrong message.

“Reintegration without justice is not reconciliation; it is injustice. It risks signalling to victims that their suffering is secondary, and to potential perpetrators that the consequences of violence may ultimately be negotiable,” it added.

Advertisement

The ADC also faulted the government for what it described as a lack of transparency, stating that Nigerians have not been adequately informed about investigations, prosecutions, or monitoring mechanisms for those slated for reintegration.

“In the absence of clear answers, what is being presented as a strategy begins to look like abdication,” the party said.

Reiterating its position, the ADC maintained that terrorism must be treated as a grave national security threat requiring firm and decisive action.

“Those who have committed serious crimes must face the full weight of the law. Justice is not optional,” the statement noted, adding that the safety of communities and the rights of victims must remain central to any response.

The party urged the government to demonstrate greater clarity and resolve, warning that “national security is not a space for sentiment to override judgment, but one that demands discipline, accountability, and strong leadership.”