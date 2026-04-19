2027: LP Disowns Post Urging Obi, Kwankwaso To Leave ADC

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The Labour Party has distanced itself from viral social media posts calling on its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to return to its fold, describing the messages as fraudulent and unauthorised.

The rebuttal follows a series of posts circulated on X by an account bearing the party’s name, emblem and logo, urging both politicians to abandon the African Democratic Congress amid growing uncertainty over the party’s internal dynamics.

One of the posts, which featured images of Obi and Kwankwaso, read, “Dear @PeterObi @KwankwasoRM, our doors are open.”

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened political speculation over the future of both men, particularly amid concerns they may struggle to secure the ADC ticket following a controversial interview granted by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in recent days.

However, the leadership of the party under its Interim National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, has firmly disowned the posts, insisting they did not emanate from its national secretariat.

The clarification was conveyed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the chairman’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ken Asogwa, who maintained that the party is not currently operating any social media platforms.

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He said, “The general public is strongly advised to disregard any information originating from the aforementioned fraudulent accounts. This includes a recent post falsely claiming that the Party is expecting the return of Mr Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Such statements are entirely unauthorised and do not reflect the position of the Labour Party.

“These are the same accounts previously disowned by the Party in its February statement. Following that disclaimer, the operators deceptively altered both the account name and handle in a bid to continue misleading unsuspecting members of the public.”

Asogwa further clarified that the party’s official accounts — Labour Party-Nig on Facebook and LabourPartyNG on X – have remained dormant since the crisis that led to the removal of the former National Chairman, Julius Abure, and the dissolution of the National Working Committee.

The party also announced that it has formally petitioned the Police to facilitate the recovery of its official X account (LabourPartyNG ) from the former Party leadership currently in control of it.

“The matter is receiving due attention, and individuals involved, including Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk, are cooperating with the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Force Intelligence Department, where they are currently providing relevant information concerning their activities, including the unauthorised use of the Party’s social media platforms.

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“Upon the conclusion of investigations and the successful recovery of these accounts, the public will be duly informed. In the meantime, the Labour Party emphasises that it does not operate any social media account for public communication.

“All official information is disseminated strictly through authorised press statements issued by the Office of the Interim National Chairman. Any change to this communication structure will be formally announced,” Asogwa stated.