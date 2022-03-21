‘Obiozor Not Enemy Of IPOB’, Group Exonerates Self From Burning Of Country Home Of Ohanaeze Leader

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Monday, said it had no hands in the burning of the county home of Amb. George Obiozor, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiozor’s country home in Imo State was burnt on Saturday morning. The attackers drove to his house, shot sporadically before burning the house, THE WHISTLER reported.

IPOB, in a reaction through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that, “There is no gainsaying the fact that criminals behind this cowardly act are those against the liberation of Biafra and the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to create the wrong impression that Biafra agitators are violent.

“Those behind this evil act have nothing to do with IPOB, ESN or Biafra agitation. They are sponsored criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their action.

“We don’t consider Professor Obiozor an enemy of IPOB and Biafra struggle. So, anybody targeting him is treading on a dangerous ground. He has done nothing to [deserve] such devilish and wicked attack.”