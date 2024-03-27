Ohanaeze Reads Riot Act To Impostors ‘Embarassing Ndigbo’

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, cautioned some persons assuming positions which they did not contest or win to desist from their continued destruction of the image of Ndigbo.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated this at the ongoing Ohanaeze Retreat holding at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu.

Chief Iwuanyanwu warned about the consequences of such actions on the Igbo image. He advised them to have a change of heart to move Igboland forward.

He said, “I call on those who are embarrassing Ndigbo by claiming to hold positions which they did not contest for to rescind their actions. If they insist, I will be left with no other choice but to take whatever action I can to protect the image and integrity of Igbos which they are damaging in a most horrible way.

“I will also be compelled to request Ime-Obi to invoke on them such penalties like ostracizing them in accordance with Igbo culture and tradition.”

He advised such dissidents to repent, adding that, “If they would repent and submit themselves to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I will be willing to work with them and accommodate them in whatever they can positively serve Ndigbo.”

In another development, two books portraying the journey of Ndigbo from 1914 till 2024 will soon be published under the auspices of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said, “One of these books is entitled ‘This Is Our Story’. It will give the true account of Igbo experience in Nigeria since 1914 till date. The book will be written by the Committee on Reconciliation and Peace Building in Nigeria under the leadership of Dr Dominic Okechukwu and published by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We intend to get some Igbo literary giants to support them.”

He said the second book, “Builders of New Igboland”, would portray the names, pictures, financial and other contributions of all Igbo “who during this critical period in our history contributed towards the transformation of our land”.

The theme of the retreat is “Ako bu ije”. It has the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai; Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council of Enugu State, Amb Lawrence Agubuzu; Monsignor Obiora Ike, among others, in attendance. It is being chaired by retired Admiral Allison Madueke, former Military Governor of Imo and old Anambra states.