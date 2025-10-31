Offiong Appointed UNICAL VC

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governing Council of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), led by Mr Ekpo Udom, has announced Prof. Offiong Offiong as the 12th substantive Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.

The announcement was made following the conclusion of the selection process, which began on Thursday.

Offiong, a Professor of Chemistry, will replace the outgoing VC, Prof. Florence Obi, whose tenure ends on Dec. 1.

NAN reports that Offiong, 62, is an alumnus of the university, having graduated in 1984 with a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry (Second Class division)

In 1990, he obtained his Ph.D. in Coordination/Inorganic Chemistry from the same department and institution.

He was supported by DAAD in Germany with a scholarship to conduct laboratory bench work in Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich, Germany.

Advertisement

Prof. Offiong also holds a Certificate in Equipment Maintenance (1991) from Bristol Polytechnic, Bristol, UK.

He started his lecturing career in 1985 after completing his NYSC as a graduate assistant in the Department of Chemistry, and rose to the rank of Professor in Coordination/Inorganic Chemistry in 2002.