Ohanaeze Reacts To Iwuanyanwu Replacing Obiozor As President-General

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, commended the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as replacement for the late Prof George Obiozor as the president general of Ohanaeze. Prof Obiozor, former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, died last year at a Dubai hospital.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that a delegation of the Imo Elders Council, led by the chairman, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, presented

Iwuanyanwu to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday at the Government House, Owerri.

HRM Ilomuanya, it was gathered, informed Gov Uzodinma that the decision to adopt Iwuanyanwu was taken by the Imo State Council of Elders at its meeting in April in Owerri. He described ‘Iwuanyanwu is a versatile, dynamic and broad-minded personality’.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, told our correspondent that various reactions from the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze and from all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide indicate wild jubilations with the news that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who is also the chairman, Ohanaeze’s Council of Elders, has been selected as a replacement to Ambassador George Obiozor who died in 2022.

He said, “In line with a doctrine of necessity, the NEC had at the demise of Professor George Obiozor directed the people of Imo State to find a credible replacement of Obiozor for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

He describe Chief Iwuanyanwu as ‘one of the finest amongst the Igbo; a philanthropist par excellence, massive employer of labour, robust creative thinker, brave soldier, accomplished engineer, astute business mogul, industrialist and sagacious politician’.

Advertisement

Iwuanyanwu hitherto served as chairman of Ohanaeze’s State Creation Committee, Planning and Strategy Committee, Political Committee, and Constitution Drafting Committee.

Ohanaeze, in a reaction through its national publicity secretary, commended the Imo State Council of Elders for unanimously selecting Iwuanyanwu, and urged members of Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo ‘to endorse the decision of the Imo State Council of Elders in good faith’.