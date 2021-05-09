Ohanaeze To Nwobodo @ 81: ‘You Stand Tall Among Leaders In Igbo Land’

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, felicitated with former governor of old Anambra State and ex- senator of the Federal Republic, Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, as he marks his 81st birthday.

Nwobodo is the first executive governor of the old Anambra State. He was the presidential candidate of the UNCP when former President Olusegun Obasanjo ran for second term.

According to Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, “Of all the former leaders in Igbo land, Jim Nwobodo stands very tall. Although Nwobodo served as a governor for only four years, he left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“Nwobodo was a visionary leader whose foresight gave birth to Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki; Enugu State Broadcasting Service and Television (ESBS /TV), Enugu; Flour Mills, Enugu; Anambra Vegetable Oil Products (AVOP), Nachi; Ikenga Hotels, Nsukka; Ikenga Hotels, Awka, Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, and several others too numerous to mention.

“Chief Nwobodo is a man with a Midas touch: as a student at the University of Ibadan, Nwobodo was secretary of the Students’ Union.

“In business, Nwobodo was a colossus. As the chairman of Rangers International Football Club, Rangers were at their zenith. As a governor, he was exceptional; as a minister of youths and sports, Nwobodo brought laurels [including the famous gold medals at Atlanta ’96]; as a senator, he was a rallying point for the Igbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George A Obiozor, extols excellence and virtues wherever they are found as in Chief Jim Nwobodo.

“The Igbo recognize Nwobodo as a charismatic aggressive achiever, consensus-builder, change agent, compassionate spirit, trail-blazer, harmonizer of alliances, mythical personality and a devout Christian votary.”