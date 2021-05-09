Army Confirms Arrest Of Suspected Boko Haram Members In Kano

48 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of some suspected Boko Haram members in Kano State.

The spokesman, 3rd Brigade Nigerian Army, Kano, Captain Njoko Irabor, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday, said the number of the suspects arrested were yet to be ascertained.

Sources in the area had however put the number of suspects arrested at 13 persons.

According him, the suspected terrorists were arrested when troops raided a mosque and some houses at Filin Lazio in Hotoro Area of Kano metropolis on Saturday evening.

The operation lasted more than one hour.

The mosque and houses are allegedly owned by some Borno indigenes who had fled the troubled northeast due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Captain Irabor said, “Yes, the operation has been carried out in the area and it will be a continuous exercise”.