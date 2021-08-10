Ohanaeze Youths Urge FG To Ban ‘Porn’ Show BBNaija

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Tuesday in Enugu, called on the federal government to ban Big Brother Nigeria, also known as BBNAIJA for allegedly promoting immorality.

Comrade Igboayaka O. Igbayaya, the national president of the group, stated this while addressing Igbo youths in preparation for the Ohanaeze Youth Council leadership programme to be anchored by the National Directorate of Leadership And Social Re-engineering.

He said, “BBNAIJA is deeply affecting the fragile moral upbringing in families and schools.

“BBNAIJA does not have any moral background, especially at this period that Nigeria youths have lost sense of societal values and norms.

“With the high rate of lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBNAIJA is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers who are easily carried away by social trends.”

He said the call became necessary because a majority of Nigerian youths “are not mentally matured to be participating or watching such semi-packaged porn programme that adds or proffers zero solutions to the social problems confronting our youths.”

Comrade Igboayaka, therefore, urged the Ministry of Youths and National Orientation Agency to present more reasonable youth programmes to promote value systems, norms as well as intellectual formation among the Nigerian youths.

In his words, ” BBNAIJA does not represent any ethnic cultural status in Nigeria, neither does it appeal to any religious status domiciled in Nigeria.

“It presents and represents a wrong worldview about the reality of life to young and teenage Nigerians.”