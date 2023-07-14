BBNaija Season 8 Premieres July 23, Sets N120m Grand Prize

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The organizers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija have announced that the 8th edition of the show will premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Advertisement

According to the organizers, the housemates will battle for the grand prize in the next 70 days. The show ends on the 1st of October.

Celebrated show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning again as the host of the show.

The organizers announced that as a reward for fans this seasons, 30 lucky fans will win one million each in the fan lock challenge where they have the opportunity to lock in their top three favorite housemates all through season.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Dr. Busola Tejumola said “This year, Big Brother has invited some of the fan’s favourite housemates from previous seasons back into his house and they will have another chance at earning the number one spot in the game of wit, strategy and character.

“It has been seven years of engaging our viewers, the industry and the fans; this is the biggest show in Africa and once Big Brother is on, the majority tune in. Fans should watch out for new versions of the housemates they used to know.

Advertisement

“We appreciate MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season and partnering with us to power the dreams of the talent who will thrill us this season with beautiful performances as we get reintroduced to fan’s favourite housemates.

“Of course, fans can expect to get up close and personal with the housemates through their diary room sessions.

Other sponsors are Guinness, Smirnoff Vodka, Smirnoff Ice, Pepsi, Supakomando, Aquafina, Tecno Mobile, Knorr, Minimie, Titus Sardine, Waw Detergent, Lush Hair, Munch It, Oriflame Cosmetics Nigeria, Tizeti, Oraimo, Arla, Power Oil, Close Up, Amatem Softgel, Hawaii Soap, Skechers, Travel Beta, Innoson Motors, Nexus AppliancesInline image.