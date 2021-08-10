We Will Achieve Yoruba Nation Through Peaceful Agitation – Akintoye

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, has said his group will continue peaceful agitate for an independent Yoruba Nation out of the present Nigeria.

He said this in a statement issues by by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, on Tuesday.

Akintoye said the group would achieve its aim of getting an independent Yoruba nation throught its sustained peaceful agitation.

He said the IOO would not compromise the struggle no matter the intimidation or temptation to distract the agitators.

He also said the group remained the umbrella body for Yoruba self- determination groups and had not merged with any group.

RELATED
Nigeria

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho’s Aides Get Bail After 34 Days In DSS Detention

Akintoye, who is a Second Republic senator, said IOO was not aversed to formation of similar groups by those who believe in the struggle, saying he would even encourage such to ensure that the vision of the agitators was realised.

The statement read, ” Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) under the leadership of Emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye, remains the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups worldwide.

“We have not merged with any group nor change our name, and we do not have the intention of doing so.

“Our mission and vision is so clear: We want an independent Yoruba Nation from Nigeria that will be accomplished through our uncompromised and sustained peaceful agitation.

“Nevertheless, IOO is not aversed to the formation of other Yoruba self-determination groups, and shall do everything within its power to encourage such.

“Ilana Omo Oodua shall keep getting stronger, and continue to accept all likeminds into its fold for the benefit and liberation of our people.”

You might also like

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho’s Aides Get Bail After 34 Days In DSS Detention

Reports We Fed Igboho’s Aides ‘Engine Oil’ Soup Embarrassing…

JUST IN: DSS Disobeys Court Order On Sunday Igboho’s Aides As Judge Warns Against…

JUST IN: Court Orders DSS To Produce Detained Aides Of Sunday Igboho July 29

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.