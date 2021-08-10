We Will Achieve Yoruba Nation Through Peaceful Agitation – Akintoye

The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, has said his group will continue peaceful agitate for an independent Yoruba Nation out of the present Nigeria.

He said this in a statement issues by by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, on Tuesday.

Akintoye said the group would achieve its aim of getting an independent Yoruba nation throught its sustained peaceful agitation.

He said the IOO would not compromise the struggle no matter the intimidation or temptation to distract the agitators.

He also said the group remained the umbrella body for Yoruba self- determination groups and had not merged with any group.

Akintoye, who is a Second Republic senator, said IOO was not aversed to formation of similar groups by those who believe in the struggle, saying he would even encourage such to ensure that the vision of the agitators was realised.

The statement read, ” Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) under the leadership of Emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye, remains the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups worldwide.

“We have not merged with any group nor change our name, and we do not have the intention of doing so.

“Our mission and vision is so clear: We want an independent Yoruba Nation from Nigeria that will be accomplished through our uncompromised and sustained peaceful agitation.

“Nevertheless, IOO is not aversed to the formation of other Yoruba self-determination groups, and shall do everything within its power to encourage such.

“Ilana Omo Oodua shall keep getting stronger, and continue to accept all likeminds into its fold for the benefit and liberation of our people.”