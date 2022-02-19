Ohaneze Condemns Attack On Northern Cattle Traders In Abia

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has condemned the attack on cattle traders in Abia State by alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Unknown gunmen reportedly invaded a cattle market in the state on Wednesday morning, killing seven persons and slaughtering over 70 cows.

Ohanaeze expressed displeasure at the incident and said it commiserated with the northern leadership over the death of some cattle traders as a result of the attack.

In a statement issued by the secretary-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Kaduna on Friday, the group stressed the need to take urgent steps towards ensuring the maintenance of peace and cordial relationship among ethnic groups.

The statement said Ohanaeze had reached out to its northern counterpart over the unfortunate incident.

Ohanaeze said it would continue to work with the northern leadership to ensure that the interests of the north and the southeast are protected, and assured that nobody will stop the northerners from doing their cattle business in the south.

The group dismissed threat by IPOB to ban cattle business in the southeast, saying it is against the laws of the land.

The group said, “We commiserate with the Northern leadership over the death of Northerners in Abia and we sympathize with all the bereaved families and owners of the cows slaughtered. The Igbos are devoted in providing succour to the families and people affected by what happened in Abia State.

“Those who carried out these heinous conspiracies against humanity in Abia are not Igbos, the preliminary investigation revealed that they migrated from neighbouring states and fled to their states after the attacks.

“We commend the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) for their quick intervention to forestall possible breakdown of law and order, especially reprisals against Igbos living in the North. They protected the lives and property of Igbos in the North.

“We will continue to work with the Northern leadership to ensure that the interests of North and Eastern Nigeria are protected.”