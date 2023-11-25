One Dies, Driver Unconscious As Tanker Brakes Fail In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified motor boy has died in a lone accident involving a tanker in Lagos State.

The accident which happened Saturday morning, occurred at Anthony, inward Gbagada area of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that while the motor boy died on the spot, the driver of the vehicle was found unconscious.

Confirming the incident, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

He said: “the lone accident happened at Barracks Bus Stop Opposite Total Filling Station ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the driver of the containerised truck with registration number T 20345 LA lost control due to a brake failure and immediately the truck fell down at a few metres ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada area of Lagos.”

“Immediately the accident happened, LASTMA personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the driver unconsciously (sic), while his motor boy was found dead,” Adebayo added.

According to him, the driver has since been rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki who visited the accident scene sympathized with the family of the deceased.

He warned truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in perfect conditions before embarking on any journey within the state and the country at large.