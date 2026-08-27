One-Way Drivers To Undergo Psychological Tests As FCTA, FRSC Begin Crackdown

Drivers caught violating traffic regulations, including driving against traffic, will undergo mandatory medical and psychological evaluation as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) begin a joint enforcement operation across Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Chinedum Elechi, disclosed this on Thursday at a joint press conference in Abuja.

Elechi said a joint task force would patrol major roads and arrest motorists who violate traffic regulations, adding that offenders would face sanctions under applicable laws.

The offences targeted include traffic light violations, driving against traffic, route violations, unauthorised use of restricted routes and illegal parking on major roads, junctions, under bridges and pedestrian crossings.

He said the enforcement would be sustained, with apprehended offenders subjected to sanctions under applicable national and FCT traffic regulations.

Elechi said the enforcement would also include mandatory medical and psychological evaluation where applicable, in line with the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 and FCT Road Traffic Regulations.

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“Offenders will have to face the full weight of the law when they involve in the dangerous exercise of driving against traffic or breaking traffic lights,” he said.

He said the operation followed increasing violations of traffic rules across the territory and urged motorists and commercial transport operators to use designated routes and park only at approved locations.

Also speaking, the FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Tijjani Iliyasu, said the command was concerned about excessive overloading, traffic light violations, route violations, driving against traffic and indiscriminate parking.

He said the offences contributed to traffic congestion, obstructed the movement of vehicles and endangered road users.

Iliyasu said offenders arrested for applicable offences, particularly excessive overloading, traffic light and route violations, including driving against traffic, would henceforth undergo prescribed medical and psychological evaluation before prosecution.

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He cited Regulation 176, Sub-regulation 5 of the amended National Road Traffic Regulation 2012, which he said requires persons suspected of committing applicable offences to undergo medical and psychological evaluation at an approved government hospital before prosecution, at their own expense.

Iliyasu urged motorists to obey traffic lights, road signs and markings, avoid overloading and driving against traffic, and use only authorised routes.

He also advised motorists to avoid indiscriminate parking and use designated motor parks, bus stops and approved loading and dropping points.

“Always remember that time saved by risking a life is not worth it,” he cautioned.

The FRSC commander said the FCT Sector Command would continue enforcement and public education in cooperation with other traffic management agencies.

“Our message is simple: obey traffic regulations, respect other road users, and make safety a personal responsibility,” he said.