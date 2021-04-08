Osibanjo, Tinubu, Others At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch Say First Lady ‘Different’

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were among prominent Nigerians who graced the launching of a book of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday.

The occasion was an opportunity for the speakers to say their minds on the President’s wife.

The First Lady received many positive comments about her personality and what she represents for Nigerian women and future first ladies.

Osinbanjo, who was present at the occasion with his wife, said “There is no question that Aisha Buhari is different, and her difference has been empowering for the Nigerian people.”

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was the chairman of the occasion, said Mrs Buhari, by her conduct and actions, finally brought all controversies about non- recognition of the office of First Lady to an end.

The book titled: “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

According to Tinubu, the First Lady has played an uplifting, unifying role since her husband became president.

” She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be our better selves for the good of the nation and for the betterment of the weakest, most vulnerable among us.

“Given the First Lady’s achievements, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer.

“Remember there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign an official role to the First Lady but because of Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.”

The book reviewer stated that the author projected Aisha Buhari, among other things, as a woman who uses her influence to fight gender discrimination, which also shows that she’s positively different in every aspect.

“There is very low public understanding of what it really feels of being the spouse of a public figure or a woman in public life. This breeds disproportionately toxic criticisms that are not only unfounded but also unfair. But is this typical of Nigeria? The answer is No.

“The third lesson and the final one and this is for all of us in our board rooms, in meeting rooms, indeed, any room at all, most importantly, in the newsrooms, gender blindness, insensitivity, injustice and iniquity are more pervasive and found more far reaching consequences than we can ever imagine.”

Present at the book launch are the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija who is the Special Guest of Honour.

The royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, King Appolus Chu.