Dangote, Tinubu, Others Donate Over N216.1m At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has received over N216.1m from prominent Nigerians during her book launch which was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The book was on Thursday presented alongside a document on the “The role of First Ladies in national development.’

The launch comes almost 21 days after her return to Nigeria, ending months of speculations on her whereabouts.

The book titled “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

The hardcover of the book was sold at N30,000, while the soft copy sold for N20,000, according to the organizers of the event.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, announced the highest donation of N30m, but he initially declined to make his donation public. This is based on figures obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The organisers of the event donated N25m, followed by the Chairman of , Abdulsamad Rabiu, who bought the book for N25m.

Former Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the book launch, Bola Tinubu, donated N20m, Muhammed Indimi bought the book for N20m, while Prince Arthur Eze, CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, donated N10m.

Access Bank Chairman, Herbert Wigwe, bought 15 copies of the book for N15m, While Daniel Chukwudozie, Chairman of Dozi Oil and Gas launched the book with N10m.

Other prominent Nigerians launched the book with a combined amount of N61.1m, with the least donation being N5m.

The Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija and the Senator representing the Edo South Senatorial District of Edo State, Daisy Danjuma, refused to disclose their donation during the book launch.

Senate President Ahmed Lawal bought 109 copies for an undisclosed amount, while the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase also bought for an undisclosed amount.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, also bought the first lady’s book for an undisclosed amount.