BREAKING: Bomb Found In Nnamdi Kanu’s Home Town School

An item suspected to be an explosive (Bomb), may have been found in Afara Unity School, a school located in Afaraukwu, Nnamdi Kanu’s village in Abia State.

All the students were asked to return to their homes until the suspected item is certified not harmful.

When our correspondent arrived at the scene, a police bomb squad was seen on ground.

A police source told our correspondent that the pupils arrived in their classrooms in the early hours of Thursday when they saw the object.

Meanwhile the Abia State Government has said that it is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA.

According to a statement by the state commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, “initial examination of the device shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era. We are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident. “

The statement also directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of “abundance of caution.”

The governor urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.