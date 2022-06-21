Osinachi: Drama In Court As Judge Stops Lawyer From Asking About Late Singer’s Church

There was mild drama at the ongoing trial of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter, when the prosecution urged the third witness to mention the name of the church the deceased attended.

The deceased twin Sister, Amarachi, was asked by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, to state the name of the person who spoke to the defendant before he allowed their mother to stay in the house of the defendant for two weeks.

She said her sister’s pastor was Pastor Paul Enenche, the founding pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center and it was his wife Pastor Becky that told the husband to allow her mother in at the time.

But A.I Aliyu, Peter’s lawyer, objected to the question, insisting that it was a “leading question” gear towards eliciting a kind of answer.

“What is the name of the church?,” Imana asked further, but the Judge N.K Nwosu-Iheme, cuts in, saying the prosecution should rephrase her question.

The defense lawyer and the judge were apparently not aligning with the prosecution’s line of question about the deceased church.

‘Mention the names of your sister’s pastors,” Imana asked again and she gave same reply.

She said her sister did not eat well and her twin once called her that ulcer was disturbing her.

Continuing, Amarachi said the husband once broke a mop on her sister’s head.

“Peter used to beat my sister very well. My sister called me that he used a mop stick to beat her and broke it on her head.

“The husband beats her as if she is not a human being,” she said.

Amarachi said she advised her sister to leave her husband’s house.