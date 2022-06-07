Osinbajo-Themed Popcorn, Ice-cream Stand Light Up APC Campaign Ground

Ice cream and popcorn stands designed in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s name were conspicuously displayed at the venue of the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress primary in Abuja.

It’s not clear if the ice cream was set up by the Vice President as none of the attendants manning the stand refused to speak when our correspondents sought for their comments.

It could be recalled that former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, in an interview had described Osinbajo as a nice man who should be selling popcorn and ice cream.

“Osinbajo is a good man; he’s a nice man. But nice men do not make good leaders, because nice men tend to be nasty. Nice men should be selling popcorn, ice cream, ” the former governor had said during a Channels TV interview.

Shettima had since apologized for the comments stating it was taken out of context.

But the stands have added some glamour to the convention.