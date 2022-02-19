Osun’ APC Gov Primary: Aregbesola Supporters Cry Foul, Oyetola’s Aide Hails Exercise

Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State at Ward 15, in Oyan town, Odo Otin North Local Government Area, have alleged that their names were removed from party membership register.

Some of those who made the allegation are members of The Osun Progressives which the Minister of Interior , Rauf Aregbesola, has openly identified with.

Some TOP members in Ward 7 in Odo Otin also complained that their names were removed from the party membership register.

One of them, Adesola Adegbite, said the removal of their names was deliberately done to disenfranchise them.

However, the Commissioner for Finance in the state, Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed satisfaction with turnout of voters in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area .

He also lauded security arrangement put in place for the exercise.

Oyebamiji, who was also Finance Commissioner under Aregbesola expressed confidence that Governor Gboyega Oyetola would win the ticket ahead of the two other contestants.