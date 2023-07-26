Osun Bans Monarch From Selling Land

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Government has banned the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Agbaje Okunjoye, from selling land in his domain.

This followed several petitions bordering on land grabbing in the monarch’s domain.

The ban was announced by the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akande Oluwafemi Jimoh and Dosu Babatunde, after the monarch met with them at Government Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by the duo, “The decision becomes necessary to curtail frequent alleged cases of landgrabbing by the monarch within Ileogbo and surrounding villages.

“It could be recalled that many people from Ile-Ogbo township, Eleni and Moomu Abimbola villages have written several petitions against the Oba Abeeb on his royal conducts of forceful acquisition and sales of subjects land, and subsequent intimidation of innocent land owners using the judiciary and the police.”

Oba Okunjoye banned from participating in land transactions and using any of his palace cronies to engage in forceful acquisition of citizens land.

He was told to warn his emissaries and accomplices, mostly the head of Ile-Ogbo princes, Gbadewolu Oyelami Kasali and other chiefs he allegedly uses to perpetrate the illegality.

“Aside from numerous newspaper publications, we have received petitions against the Palace and office of the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, HRM Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje Arowo Okunjoye II of forceful land acquisition and sales”

“Most of those publications and petitions are pointing to the state government as an accomplice. Just two days ago, it was boldly written on the front page of The Guardian Newspaper, of helpless people seeking government intervention. To sustain the integrity of our government and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Ile-Ogbo and adjoining villages, the Olu of Ileogbo should stop engaging in land transactions in whatever form within the Ayedire Local Government pending our investigation.”

“We have set up committee to investigate and come up with report and recommendations. The warning should be respected. Anyone whose land has been taken unjustly or forcefully should not hesitate to get across through the Osun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs”.