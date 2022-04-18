Osun Gov’t Gives Falana Right To Prosecute Adedoyin, Others For OAU Master Student’s Death

Osun State Government has given a

human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana ( SAN), the right to

prosecute Dr Ramon Adedoyin and six other persons for the mysterious death of a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke.

The Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwafemi Akande, said in a statement on Sunday that Falana’s chamber had been given the fiat to prosecute Adedoyin and others .

Adegoke had lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile Ife, owned by Adedoyin and he reportedly died there on November 5, 2021.

The corpse of the hotel guest was said to have been dumped in the bush not too far from the hotel.

Adedoyin and six members of staff of the hotel have been facing trial before Osun State High Court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

They were charged with 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, forgery, misdemeanour among others.

Falana had applied for a fiat to take over the prosecution while the family of the deceased also wrote to the office of the Attorney General to allow the human rights lawyer to take over the prosecution.

“The alleged case of murder was first investigated by Osun State Police Command but was later taken over by the IGP Office in Abuja.After the investigation the Police filed criminal charge against the suspects in Abuja.

“The case was later moved to Osogbo by the Nigeria Police.

“While the Police Prosecutors were prosecuting the case, the deceased family’s Counsel, Falana and Falana & Co, watched brief for the victim and witnessed the proceedings.

“On 1st April 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Hon. Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case.

“Thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a letter to the Attorney General requesting for the Chambers of Femi Falana, SAN to be allowed to prosecute the matter.

“The learned silk letter and that of the family were immediately processed and the fiat requested for has since been granted.

“The Office of Chief Femi Falana SAN had already collected the letter conveying the fiat of the Attorney General to the learned silk.

“The position as at today, in law, is that the office of Chief Femi Falana SAN is in full charge of the prosecution of the case.”