Otti Orders Demolition Of Political Billboards In Abia

Abia State Government has directed all Local Government Council Mayors in the State to ensure that all political billboards used during the last general elections are pulled down before Christmas.

The government, in a statement signed by the commissioner for information, Prince Okey Kanu said the directive has become imperative as elections are long over and it is time for governance.

He further revealed that the directive applies to all the political parties in the state.

According to the statement, the Mayors are to ensure strict compliance.

Recall that the former governor of the State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had prior to the 2023 general election, reportedly ordered the pulling down of a Labour Party (LP) billboard flex banner in his local government area, Obingwa.

