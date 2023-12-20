Group Writes Tinubu To Probe Ministers Allegedly Bypassing Due Process In Contract Approvals

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the way members of his cabinet allegedly violate the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007.

In a letter to the President entitled “Rampant Contract Approvals and Payments Without Due Process Certificates- A Call for Investigation,” the group accuses ministers of bypassing due process in contract awards under the pretext of timely implementation of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Advertisement

The letter signed by Akingunola Omoniyi, Head of Office of NEFGAD, said the group “have it on good authority that most of the requests for approvals without due process usually come in the guise of impediments/delays experienced under the public procurement regulation by these purveyors.”

Continuing, the letter states that, “In the name of trying to fast track implementation of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, these appointees are using blackmail and pitting authorities and entities against the procurement law and regulation with claims of (Public Procurement Act) delaying their procurement processes. This is the exact fashion and style they adopted in running previous administrations, including your predecessor, aground either directly or through their cronies and allies within the system. “

The letter alleged that cabinet members making such claims about the procurement process were doing so for “personal aggrandizement and or advancement of inordinate motivations which are clearly in contrast with the spirit and letter of the country’s extant procurement/fiscal responsibility laws and regulations.

“It is in response to the aforementioned that we put up this appeal to you to use your good office to call for investigation into this allegation of seeking approval without due process against some of your appointees in order to nip in the bud any tendency that has inclination of bringing your administration to a state of disrepute.

Advertisement

“We humbly employ you to use other intelligence to verify this infraction and many more underhand practices ongoing around public procurement by your trusted appointees.”

The letter dated 18/12/2023 was submitted to the presidency on Tuesday.