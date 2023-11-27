Alex Otti’s Decision on Security Votes 

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A security vote is a discretionary fund allocated to government officials, particularly governors, for the purpose of addressing security concerns within their respective jurisdictions. This fund is typically not subject to the same level of scrutiny and oversight as other government expenditures, due to the sensitive nature of security matters.

The use of security votes has been a subject of debate in Nigeria, with concerns that the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the funds can lead to corruption and misappropriation. Proponents of security votes argue that they are necessary to provide flexibility and discretion to government officials in dealing with unforeseen security challenges. However, critics argue that the lack of oversight and accountability makes security votes vulnerable to abuse.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement in Nigeria calling for greater transparency and accountability in the use of security votes. Some states have begun to publish reports on how their security votes are spent, and there have been calls for the establishment of independent oversight bodies to monitor the use of these funds. Ultimately, the effectiveness of security votes depends on the balance between flexibility and accountability. While flexibility is important in addressing security threats, it is also crucial to ensure that security votes are not used for personal gain or political purposes.

In times past, the specific amount allocated for security votes to Abia State was not publicly disclosed. However, estimates suggest that it could range from N700 million to N900 million monthly, totalling around N10.8 billion annually. The exact usage of the fund was not transparent, and there was no independent oversight mechanism in place.

According to Crime Statistics (2017), Lagos State had the highest percentage share of total cases reported with 50,975 (37.9%) cases recorded. Abia and Delta State followed closely with 12,408(9.2%) and 7,150(5.3%) cases recorded, respectively. Abia State, like many other states in the country, has its share of security challenges. These challenges require significant resources to address, and security vote provides the window with its flexibility to allocate funds where they are most needed without the bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Upon assuming office, Governor Alex Otti was faced with the stark reality of the security challenges in Abia State. The state, grappling with issues of kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal conflicts, required a robust security apparatus to protect its citizens and foster a conducive environment for growth and development.

Abia State, a land once brimming with promise and potential, had been relentlessly plagued by wave of insecurity, casting a dark shadow over the entire South-East region. This pervasive sense of insecurity was a defining feature of the PDP administration, with residents bearing the brunt of relentless attacks and kidnappings. The relentless activities of herdsmen have cast a pall over Abia North, transforming the region into a veritable nightmare for residents.

In December 2016, just a year after Governor Ikpeazu assumed office, the Ozuitem Community in Bende Local Government Area fell victim to a gruesome invasion by herdsmen.

This incident was just one in a series of attacks perpetrated by herdsmen, who have become a constant menace in Abia State. In May 2022, the shocking abduction of the esteemed Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence Archbishop Samuel Uche, and two priests, brought the state’s security woes into stark relief. The threat posed by herdsmen was not the only security challenge facing Abia under PDP. Sporadic attacks from various criminal elements, including notorious kidnappers, kept the community on edge, with a palpable fear lingering in the air.

In May 2022, suspected herdsmen launched an assault on a passenger shuttle along Uturu-Okigwe Road, near the vicinity of Abia State University, Uturu, leaving many in shock and despair.

The state government under the PDP consistently attributed insecurity to the Federal Government, which maintains control over security agencies. This deflection of responsibility did little to address the root causes of insecurity and failed to provide the people of Abia with the security they desperately craved for.

While the state boasts a local security outfit known as the Abia State Vigilante Service, commonly referred to as Bakassi Boys, the lack of proper motivation and support severely hampered their efficiency. The PDP administration imposed strict curfews, limiting the hours during which nightlife establishments could operate. This significantly curtailed nightlife activities.

Tricycles, commonly referred to as keke napep or keke maruwa, were restricted from operating after 10pm under the PDP administration in Abia State. Residents and visitors who relied on tricycles for transportation were inconvenienced, and nightlife businesses faced challenges in attracting customers.

In Q3 2023, Governor Alex Otti faced scrutiny for accepting N2.8 billion in security votes, a move perceived by some as contradictory to his initial campaign promise. Governor Otti’s recent decision to collect N500m as security votes has been met with criticisms from some quarters.

The term “operations” in the context of security votes refers to the various expenses incurred in maintaining and enhancing the security apparatus of a state or region. These operations encompass a wide range of activities, including:

Personnel Expenses: This includes salaries, allowances, and other remuneration for security personnel, such as police officers, soldiers, and intelligence operatives. Equipment and Vehicle Maintenance: Maintaining the state’s security infrastructure, including vehicles, communication equipment, and surveillance systems, requires significant financial resources. Intelligence Gathering and Analysis: Gathering and analysing intelligence information is crucial for identifying potential threats and formulating effective security strategies. This often involves funding covert operations, informants, and data analysis tools. Logistics and Support: Providing logistical support to security personnel, such as transportation, accommodation, and catering, is essential for ensuring their effectiveness in carrying out their duties. Training and Capacity Building: Continuous training and capacity building for security personnel are essential for maintaining their proficiency and adapting to evolving security challenges.

However, it is important to understand the context behind this decision and the reasons why it was made. The decision to collect security votes may have been necessitated by the evolving security landscape in Abia State. Governors often grapple with complex challenges, and Otti’s acceptance of these funds could be a strategic response to heightened security concerns requiring immediate attention.

The fund have been utilized to purchase vehicles for security forces, enhance their mobility, and improve their operational capabilities.

Critics of the governor’s decision have argued that it is a betrayal of his principles and that he is no different from other governors who use security votes as a slush fund. However, this accusation is unfounded. Otti has pledged to use the security vote responsibly and has committed to releasing regular reports on how the money is spent. There is no evidence to suggest that the governor has used the vote for anything other than the intended purpose. In fact, he has a long history of standing up to corruption and fighting for good governance.

To demonstrate his commitment, Governor Otti has initiated ‘Operation Crush,’ a multi-agency security operation that brings together various security agencies to articulate strategy, plan and coordinate the state’s security architecture effectively. This operation emphasizes intelligence-driven strategies, targeted patrols, and community engagement. This multi-agency initiative, launched in August 2023, brings together personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The operation focuses on areas currently plagued by killings, kidnappings, banditry, arson, and other forms of social vices. The governor has continued to stress that the safety of Abians remains paramount and that the state government will not shirk its constitutional mandate and resources to ensure their security. He further stated that a crime-free environment is essential for tackling unemployment and fostering economic development.

By bringing together various security forces, Operation Crush provides a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to addressing security challenges in Abia State. This combined effort can lead to more effective crime prevention, crime response, and intelligence gathering. The operation’s emphasis on intelligence-driven strategies and targeted patrols can enhance crime detection and prevention efforts.

In furtherance of his commitment, Otti has purchased 20 Toyota Hilux vehicles to enhance the mobility and operational capabilities of the security forces. These vehicles are being used for patrols, surveillance, and other essential security operations. Based on market research, the estimated cost of a Hilux van in Nigeria ranges from ₦15 million to ₦25 million. Therefore, the total cost of the 20 Hilux vans could be between ₦300 million and ₦500 million. Governor Otti’s decision to prioritize security and allocate resources towards this effort demonstrates his commitment to the safety and well-being of Abia residents, and should be applauded.

Investors are more likely to invest in a state with a stable and secure environment. With reduced crime and improved security, Abia State can attract more investment, leading to job creation and economic growth. Tourism can flourish in a safe and secure environment. With improved security, Abia State can attract more tourists, boosting the hospitality industry and generating revenue. Businesses can operate more efficiently and profitably in a secure environment. With reduced crime and improved security, businesses can focus on growth and expansion, contributing to the overall economy.

With reduced crime and a safer environment, nightlife businesses can expect an increase in customer traffic. Patrons will feel more comfortable visiting bars, clubs, and restaurants, leading to increased revenue and growth for these businesses. A thriving nightlife scene can contribute to the overall economic vitality of Abia State. Night-time businesses create jobs, attract visitors, and generate revenue, all of which contribute to the state’s economic growth and development.

The discovery of over 50 headless corpses around the Lokpanta Cattle Market in Abia State underscores the urgent need for effective security measures and highlights the importance of Governor Otti’s decision to accept security votes. The gruesome nature of these killings and the sheer number of victims raise serious concerns about the security situation in Abia State, demonstrating the need for a robust and coordinated approach to addressing crime and violence.

The Lokpanta Cattle Market incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting security concerns.

As the state navigates this critical juncture, it is essential to recognize the complex challenges faced by Governor Otti and his administration. The commitment to transparency, coupled with tangible actions to enhance security, illustrates a dedicated effort to transform Abia State into a secure and thriving environment for its citizens. The road ahead may still be challenging, but the initiatives undertaken signal a promising commitment to the well-being of Abians and the overall development of the state.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.