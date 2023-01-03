‘Our Candidate Not Credible’-APC Presidential Campaign In Crisis As Two Members Resign

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With less than 7 weeks to the conduct of the presidential election, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been hit with crisis as two members citing different reasons have resigned from the presidential campaign council, PCC.

The two members tendered their resignation on Tuesday blaming poor choice of the party’s presidential candidate and lack of cohesion and the will to push through the candidate in order to win the presidential election.

In a letter seen by our Correspondent, the Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization, Ahmed Ibeto, resigned in his letter dated January 3, 2023, which was addressed to the APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government, Niger State.

Ibeto wrote in his letter that, “I write to you with all sense of humility, respect and regards as the Chairman of APC, Ibelu Central Ward to convey to you the resignation of my membership of All Progressives Congress from today 3rd January, 2023.

“Mr. Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator and elected official into many political offices, I have come to this conclusion for many reasons.

“Chiefly among which are: the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation, coupled with lack of commitments and dedications to the success of the party by many stakeholders.

“For these obvious reasons, I concluded that I can not continue to be a member of the party.

“Mr. Chairman, by this resignation, I cease to be a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization and all organs and committees of the party.”

Also, Zanna Ali, a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilization, North-east, in his letter said chief among his reasons was the choice of the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, whom he said was a poor one by the party.

In his letter dated January 1, 2023 and addressed to the Secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke, Bello wrote, “I humbly wish to write and inform your respected office that I, Zanna Bukar Ali, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Directorate of National Youth Mobilization under the distinguished leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the National Coordinator of the National Youth Mobilization of the PCC with serial number 51, National Youth Mobilization, North-east Directorate wish to tender my resignation as a member of the committee forthwith.”

Ali explained that, “I am grateful to my former party and my principal in the party for my appointment as a member of the committee. It is indeed a great honour for me to be part of the committee, but I believe that the national interest supersedes my personal interest.

“And based on the inability of the party to present a credible candidate for Nigerians is another reason why I took my decision as a concerned Nigerian. On this note, I resolved to resign my appointment as a member of the committee.”

Attempts to confirm the development did not yield any result as Felix Morka, the spokesman of the APC did not pick calls put to his telephone line and did not return a text message sent to his line.