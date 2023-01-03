Osun Govt Committee Submits Report On Chieftaincy Tussle, Received Over 1000 Petitions

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Committee on Chieftaincy Affairs inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke to look into the appointment of monarchs by ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola from July 17th 2022 which chaired chaired by Bunmi Jenyo, has submitted its reports.

Presenting the reports on Tuesday, Jenyo disclosed that the committee received over 1000 petitions especially from Igbajo, Iree and Ikirun communities.

He said, “We investigated, we attended to petitions and look at it critically because we believe in equity and we are been fair to all that was involved.

“We have over 1000 petitions on chieftaincy matters in Osun, we have over 200 interviews with individuals including the kingmakers of all affected communities especially in Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area, Iree in Boripe and Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Areas, these are three volatile towns that was badly affected during the crisis. We looked at critical issues and we advised the government on what to do and how to do it in a legal way. We are not been sentimental nor attend to issues with prejudice. We are been just and God fearing.”

After receiving the report, Governor Adeleke reinstated his commitment to uphold the rule of law and enforce due process particularly in the area of chieftaincy affairs in the state.

He commended the Committee for delivering diligently on its mandate and promise to study the report and implement the recommendations contained therein.

He insisted that the Committee’s report when implemented would contribute to the peaceful coexistence among the people of the state as regards traditional rulers’ affairs while announcing that his administration will ensure total respect for rule of law and respect for due process.

“I will ensure total respect for the rule of law and due process will guide all actions being done under my government” Governor Adeleke declared.”