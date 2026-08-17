FCT: NSCDC Rescues 80 Human Trafficking Victims In 3 Years

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, has rescued 80 victims of human trafficking and related offences and arrested 35 suspects in the last three years.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this on Monday at an event to mark the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the Command headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The event was organised by the Command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Odumosu said 32 of the rescued victims had been handed over to NAPTIP for further assistance and rehabilitation.

He said the growing use of digital platforms by traffickers had created new challenges for security agencies, particularly in identifying suspects, gathering evidence and tracing victims.

The commandant said human trafficking should no longer be viewed solely as a social problem, describing it as a serious security, economic, human rights and development challenge.

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“Human trafficking is not simply a social problem, it is a serious security, economic, human rights and development challenge. Traffickers prey on vulnerability; they exploit poverty, unemployment, ignorance, displacement, family differences and legitimate aspirations of young people seeking education, employment and better opportunities,” he said.

Odumosu said traffickers were increasingly using social media platforms, instant messaging applications, gaming environments and other digital spaces to recruit and exploit victims.

“Technology has transformed virtually every aspect of modern life including communication, commerce, education, transportation and social interactions. Unfortunately, the same technological tools that have brought enormous benefit to society are increasingly being exploited by traffickers to recruit, deceive, transport, control and exploit vulnerable persons,” Odumosu said.

He said the use of digital platforms had made it possible for trafficking networks to identify and target potential victims beyond traditional physical locations.

“We must recognise that the fight against trafficking has entered the digital battlefield. Criminal networks can adopt new platforms and tools faster than institutions can develop appropriate investigative capacity,” he said.

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The NSCDC commandant called for stronger investigative and intelligence capabilities, including the use of lawful digital intelligence, data analysis and online monitoring to identify trafficking patterns and criminal networks.

He said security agencies also needed to strengthen their ability to investigate trafficking cases that cross physical and digital borders.

Odumosu identified digital anonymity, the cross-border nature of cyber-enabled trafficking, challenges in obtaining digital evidence, victim identification and inadequate public awareness among the obstacles confronting security agencies.

He also stressed the need for stronger cooperation among agencies involved in combating trafficking.

“Our response must be based on strong inter-agency collaboration particularly among the NSCDC, NAPTIP, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Federal Road Safety Corps, relevant intelligence agencies and other stakeholders,” he said.

Odumosu directed NSCDC personnel to remain vigilant at transportation corridors, public spaces, critical infrastructure and other locations where traffickers could operate.

He also called for greater involvement of

families, schools, religious and traditional institutions in preventing trafficking.

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The commandant urged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s online activities and called on schools to teach students how to identify potential online threats.

He further urged the government to improve employment and empowerment opportunities, saying such measures could reduce vulnerabilities that traffickers exploit.

The event was attended by civil society organisations and other stakeholders involved in the fight against human trafficking. Students of ECWA Hills Academy, Abuja, also made presentations at the event.