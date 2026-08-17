Ondo Hospital Board Chairman Allegedly Assaulted Over Recruitment Dispute

The Chairman of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board,

Dr Oluwafemi Akeredolu, was allegedly assaulted in his office in Akure on Monday following a dispute over recruitment requests by labour union leaders.

The incident occurred after Akeredolu declined requests allegedly made by some union leaders for the recruitment of their preferred candidates into the state hospital system.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the union leaders were allegedly led by the Chairman of the State Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Ajiboye Segun.

It was learnt that the union leaders had requested positions for several candidates, including a relative of the JNC chairman who reportedly holds a degree in Education Biology.

Akeredolu was said to have rejected the requests, citing a directive from the state governor requiring the Hospital Management Board to comply with approved recruitment quotas and available budgetary provisions.

He also reportedly insisted that recruitment into state hospitals should be limited to appropriately qualified health professionals.

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Akeredolu maintained that graduates of Education Biology were more suited for employment opportunities within the education sector rather than clinical positions in state hospitals.

Video footage obtained on Monday by the THE WHISTLER showed staff members shielding Akeredolu while others attempted to restrain a man dressed in traditional attire during the altercation.

The incident reportedly resulted in damage to an office window.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault remained unclear as of the time of filing this report, while it was also not immediately established whether any arrest had been made.

Efforts to reach Ajiboye for his reaction to the allegation were unsuccessful.

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The alleged incident comes amid ongoing concerns over recruitment, staffing and adherence to approved personnel quotas in public institutions.