Otti Hail Babangida At 85, Says He’s Father Of Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has felicitated with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Governor Otti described President Babangida as a visionary statesman whose leadership 35 years ago led to the creation of Abia State on August 27, 1991.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Abia State, I heartily congratulate President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on attaining this remarkable age of 85,” Governor Otti stated.

“We recall with deep appreciation that 35 years ago, under your administration as Head of State, Abia State was created. That historic decision gave birth to a State that has continued to make significant contributions to the growth and development of our nation.”

The Governor disclosed that the Abia State Executive Council, during its weekly Executive Council Meeting, formally congratulated President Babangida on the milestone.

The Council appreciated him for being the Father of Abia State and thanked the Almighty God for His mercies in keeping him alive and sustaining him in good health.

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Governor Otti prayed that God would continue to grant the former Military President wisdom, strength, peace, and many more years of service to the nation.